The first book in the Harry Potter series was published in Yiddish on Friday.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” – or “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, as it is called in the USA – was published on Friday by the Swedish publisher Olniansky Tekst Farlag in Yiddish. (Yiddish is an official language in Sweden.)

It was translated by Arun Visnawath, 29, the son of an Indian-American father and Gitl Schaecter-Visnawath, the author of the “Comprehensive English-Yiddish Dictionary”. Her father was a professor of Yiddish at Columbia University.

Yair Rosenberg tells the story behind the translation into tablet – from the renaming of Visnawath to Quidditch as an equivalent to “shooting broom” to his attitude towards the book’s goblins, who some described as anti-Semitic.