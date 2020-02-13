A delegation of members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations visited Saudi Arabia this week, a premiere for the umbrella organization of U.S. Jews. It is believed to be the first official visit by an American Jewish organization to the kingdom since 1993.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency learned that the visit Monday through Thursday included meetings with senior Saudi officials and with Mohammed al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, who recently led a delegation to Auschwitz. Al-Issa is close to Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince.

Discussions between Presidential voters and Saudi officials have focused on fighting terrorism and those that promote instability in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and Israel share common concern about Iran’s activities in the region and fear that Iran will develop a nuclear weapons program.

Why is it important?

The Presidents Conference is an umbrella organization for large U.S. Jewish organizations that were founded in the 1950s to present a unified Jewish voice on foreign policy issues. In recent years there have been violent disagreements over criticism of Israel’s settlement policy and close cooperation with the Trump administration.

It is not known which component organizations were represented in Riyadh, but the professional leadership of the conference – Executive Vice President Malcolm Hoenlein and CEO William Daroff – and current lay chairman Arthur Stark were known to be present.

A number of organizations chose not to participate, but most of all there was no reform movement group on board.

The visit signals increasing warmth between some mainstream Jewish groups in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The latter has come under fire in recent years because it has acted against dissidents. Saudi agents brutally murdered Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. and Saudi citizen who criticized the regime when he visited Istanbul in 2018.

Saudi Arabia has also developed closer informal relations with Israel in recent years.

In 1993, the American Jewish Congress sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia when the Oslo peace process began.

How it happened

The visit is unlikely to take place without the blessings and encouragement of the Trump administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is close to bin Salman. Kushner is seeking support for the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan he presented last month, which has been received with skepticism by most members of the international community.

Netanyahu is also in favor of the plan and is trying to improve his profile as a world player ahead of Israel’s elections next month – the third in less than a year.