I was a child when I was deported with my parents from Benghazi to Tunisia in a truck, and I witnessed the bombing of La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on March 10, 1943. Thirteen members of my family were killed there, among them my grandmother, aunts and uncles and other relatives. For many years I have investigated the circumstances of the bomb attack and, in the course of my search from archives, have discovered and reconstructed new details about the evacuation and deportation of Libyan Jewry to French North Africa during the Second World War.

It all started in 1938 when fascist Italy under Mussolini passed racial laws against the Jews. Although Libya was under Italian rule, the laws were not implemented there thanks to the Italian Governor General Italo Balbo, who saw the Jews as an important element of the Libyan economy and tried to reduce the discriminatory measures taken against them. After Balbo’s tragic death in 1940, two temporary governors were appointed and fired one after the other before General Ettore Bastico was appointed in July 1941.

This September, Bastico requested that the 7,000 foreigners in Libya, including several Jews, be transferred to Italy. Bastico claimed that their loyalty was questionable and that their presence made the food shortage worse. The Italian Ministry of the Interior vetoed the idea, referring to inadequate prison space, lack of building materials for new concentration camps and traffic problems. The ministry proposed interning the “dangerous nationals” in concentration camps in Libya itself – and if not, French and Tunisian citizens (Jews and Muslims) should be deported to their countries of origin: Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. Despite Mussolini’s official approval of the plan on September 20, 1941, the operation proved complex and difficult to carry out.

During a period of almost two years, between February 1941 and November 1942, the Cyrenaica region in the east of Libya, in which Benghazi is located, commuted five times between the warring parties. When the Italians recaptured Benghazi in April 1941, the city’s Italian residents looted Jewish shops and houses on the pretext that the Jews had helped the Allies and speculated about food prices. Two Jews who tried to fend off the rioters were murdered.

Governor General Balbo and Mussolini on his visit to Libya in 1937.

In view of the intention to deport French citizens from Libya, the French Vichy authorities attempted to persuade the Italians to treat the evacuees appropriately and decently, to insure and register their property, and to provide them with income from their assets remaining in Libya transfer at their deportation locations. None of these requirements have been met; The restrictions and restrictions for the Jewish deportees were harsh. In December 1941, Benghazi was again conquered by the Allies, but soon recaptured by German and Italian forces. At that point, the fascist authorities were keen to implement the plan to expel foreigners from Libya while ordering the rest of Benghazi’s Jews to be concentrated in a camp in the interior of Tripolitania. It was not until mid-March 1942 that a final agreement was reached between the Italian authorities and a French delegation on the organized and orderly transfer of all French citizens to Tunisia. Operation was scheduled to start in mid-April, but in reality it was taking longer than expected.

In the meantime, in the early months of 1942, anti-Semitism was already enshrined in Libyan legislation, and racial provisions for Libyan Jews – the 25 of which provided for discrimination against Jews compared to Muslims – became widespread. Anti-Semitism reached its peak when three Jews were sentenced to death for working with the British. The brothers Shalom and Yona Berrebbi and Avraham Bedussa were executed in Benghazi on June 12, 1942. At the end of the year, the Italian race laws of 1938 were completely passed.

On July 15, 1942, French and Tunisian nationals began to be rounded up and evacuated to Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. According to the deportees, whole families were packed in trucks in the transports. A day earlier, a first shipment of 203 French Jews had been sent west from Tripoli to Zuara near the Tunisian border. Within a short time, 591 Jews from the eastern province of Cyrenaica were concentrated in Tripoli and from there to the border with Tunisia. The trucks drove in convoys over bumpy roads and left the Jews at the Ben Gardane border station. In this way most of them were expelled to Tunisia by modest means in July and August 1942.

Mussolini’s visit to Libya in 1937.

According to the records of the Italian African police in Libya, the deportation included “2,542 French nationals and persons under French protection, including 691 Muslims and 1,861 Jews”. Of these, 514 Jews went to Algeria and were supported by a representative of the Joint Distribution Committee, the New York-based Jewish aid organization, and the Jewish activist Elie Gozlans Association for Study, Aid and Support. Another 31 Jews went to Morocco, where they were housed in Casablanca. In Tunisia, the Jews were distributed to various locations: 656 were brought to Tunis, most of them in the city’s La Marsa suburb; 573 were transferred to a warehouse near Sfax; and 35 Jews arrived in Sousse and 29 in Gabes.

The Jews from Libya were not welcomed in Tunisia. Joint documents show that the French government, Vichy, saw them as citizens of an enemy country and detained them in detention centers. In La Marsa, the majority of the Jews were housed in a crowded building where every family had a room, food was scarce, and the hygienic conditions were appalling.

The decisive campaign for North Africa began in November 1942. On the 8th of the month, the Allied forces landed in Casablanca and Oran and advanced to Algeria, where they defeated the Vichy forces in Operation Torch. The following day, however, the first German troops invaded Tunisia, and in the following days large troops occupied a number of cities, including the La Marsa area. The conquest of the country was completed later in the month, and German SS troops began to implement anti-Jewish measures.

On December 6, General Nehring ordered anti-Jewish guidelines to take effect: the council of the Jewish community was dissolved, a decree was issued that mobilized 2,000 Jews for forced labor to build German fortifications (the number was increasing), and the Jews were required to wear a yellow stain. Members of the approximately 100,000-strong Jewish community suffered from systematic terror, including indiscriminate arrests on the streets and in synagogues, and their property was ransacked.

The headstone of Scioa Vatori, who died in the bombing of La Marsa.

Author archive

At the same time, the Allies continued to bomb the Tunisian air and sea ports. Initially, the US and British Air Force operated separately, but in January 1943, their operations were coordinated and placed under a single command. On January 24, all German and Italian air units stationed in Libya were moved west to bases in Tunisia. Two German squadrons were stationed in El Aouina and near La Marsa. As a result, both sites were repeatedly bombed by the Allies. A particularly massive raid was carried out on March 10 by American aircraft simultaneously against both cities in order to prevent attempts at mutual aid. However, the 4,392 cluster bombs dropped on La Marsa did not hit the airfield, but fell in the city itself and killed 200 people, including 50 Libyan Jews – including 13 members of my family.

After the liberation of Cyrenaica by the British on November 20, 1942, the joint began an operation to return to Libya the French Jews deported from Libya and those imprisoned in concentration camps in Libya. At the end of 1943, Elie Gozlan described the situation of the Jews in Tunisia in a letter that he sent from Algeria to the joint in New York. The bombing would have left many of them without a roof over their heads. The blackmail by the Germans plunged the community into appalling poverty and the hygienic conditions were still terrible.

It was not until early 1944, according to a report by the Jewish community in Benghazi, that 1,000 Libyan Jews were able to return to Tripoli from Tunis and Sfax after being held back several times by the British, who had closed the border between Tunisia and Libya. The joint undertook to finance the rehabilitation of the Jews who had returned to Libya. The initial cost of initially accommodating the returnees in Tripoli was estimated at 80,600 MAL (Military Administration Lire, at that time approximately $ 700). By November 1944, almost all Libyan refugees had returned after a three-year forced exile.

The paternal grandmother’s tombstone, Berkana Roumani, who was killed in the bombing of La Marsa.

Author archive

This paper confirms what others have said about anti-Semitism rooted in fascist ideology. The records of the fascist regime deporting Jews from Libya or interning them in Libya leave no doubt about the ideology that dictated its policies.

If the fate of the Libyan Jews was more benevolent than that of their brothers in Europe, it was only a coincidence, since they too were included in the plan to implement the final solution to the Jewish question.

Maurice M. Roumani is emeritus professor of political science and the Middle East at Ben Gurion University in Be’er Sheva and founder of the J.R. Elyachar Center for Studies in the Sephardi Heritage. This article is part of a comprehensive study on the subject.