As a songwriter, Hardy heard a lot of his work on the radio – but as an artist, he’s only recently got used to hearing his voice through the speakers. The singer-songwriter released his debut single “Rednecker” in 2019 after years of writing for Florida Georgia Line hits, among others.

“Rednecker” hit the top 30 on the country radio charts so Hardy could hear it on the radio a few times. However, he has a particularly funny memory of the first time he heard a radio station play the song.

Read on to hear Hardy’s memory of the big moment – and how his drummer accidentally ruined it. (Don’t worry: there are no really hard feelings.)

I was in Boston and my drummer ruined it! Because (my record label representative) knew it would be playing on the radio, she texted my tour manager to forward it to that broadcaster, and somehow my tour manager had told my drummer.

I kind of sat in the background and said, “Oh, I think this station added the song. Turn it up, they could play” rednecker “.” And my drummer says, “Yeah, they’ll play it next. You didn’t know it?”

And so he completely ruined it for the first time. This moment is ruined forever for me. So thank you Jacob!

Who’s Hardy? 5 things you need to know