First poster for Guns Akimbo with Daniel Radcliffe

After the crazy first trailer for Guns AkimboA poster was released for the upcoming action comedy with Daniel Radcliffe and his literal handguns. check it out here …

The nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) likes to excite things on the internet with his caustic, oppressive and antagonistic comments. One night he makes the mistake of drunking an inflammatory barb in a show by Skizm, an illegal death match club that is being streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the crazy head behind the channel, decides to force Miles’ hand (or hands) and make him “fun”.

Miles wakes up and finds heavy pistols in his bones. He learns that Nix (Samara Weaving), the lucky star of Skism, is his first opponent. Guns Akimbo cheerfully reflects elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the purge franchise and video games such as Mortal Kombat. Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) predicts a future that will soon await us: live feeds from drones, extreme UFC-like competitions, and online streaming platforms for gladiatorial entertainment around the world. As Miles navigates the Skim underworld, stakes – and ratings – have never been higher.

Guns Akimbo Released March 5, featuring a cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Ned Dennehy, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Rhys Darby.

