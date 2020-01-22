First pictures from the BBC Discworld series The Watch

advertisement

The BBC has released five first-look pictures of The clock, the upcoming fantasy series inspired by Terry Pratchett’s bestseller Discworld Novels with Richard Dormer (Captain Sam Vimes), Lara Rossi (Lady Sybil Ramkin), Adam Hugill (Constable Carrot), Jo Eaton-Kent (Constable Cheery), Sam Adewunmi (Carcer Dun) and Marama Corlett (Corporal Angua); check them out here …

The Watch takes place in a fictional city where the crime has been legalized. It is a genre-busting series that follows a group of unsuitable police officers who have stood up for decades from helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. Uniquely anarchic and excitingly entertaining, the character-based drama follows several of Terry Pratchett’s most popular creations on an inflammatory and emotional odyssey.

