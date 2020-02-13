Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay for the restart of The Might Ducks, which airs on Disney +, and the first photos from the set have been released. The official Twitter account for Disney + revealed photos of Estevez in hockey gear and the kids he trains. Estevez starred in all three Mighty Ducks films in the 1990s.

“Once a duck, always a duck!” Estevez said in a statement. “After 25 years, I’m delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bomba’s jacket, and come back to play the icon for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks. I’m also looking forward to returning to my old home with mine.” Friends of Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney +. “

