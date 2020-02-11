The Israel Talmudic Research Prize is awarded this year to Prof. Vered Noam, director of the Chaim Rosenberg School of Jewish Studies and Archeology at Tel Aviv University, and the first woman to receive the prize in this area.

The award jury justified their choice with the words: “Prof. Noam is an internationally renowned scientist and the importance of her research is widely recognized. In particular, she is a role model for her contribution to the scientific community and the general public in order to make rabbinical and Talmudic literature accessible to all students in Israel. “The jury is headed by Rabbi Prof. Daniel Sperber, Professor of Talmud at Bar-Ilan University.

Noam was born in Jerusalem to the child author Rivka Elitzur and the Bible researcher Prof. Yehuda Elitzur. She received a religious education, served in the army and was a field leader in the Golan Heights. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Talmud from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The committee also said, “While the traditional world of [Torah] learning was blocked for them, the gates to the academic world were open… this groundbreaking experience of a young girl locked out of the Beit Midrash [Yeshiva learning room] affected Prof. Noam made sure that these gates were opened for everyone who wanted to come and learn. “Noam led the Beit Midrash at Midreshet Lindenbaum in Jerusalem, one of the first orthodox Beit Midrash programs for women.

The committee added: “She has been and remains a source of inspiration for an entire generation of women studying the Torah in science and in the world of mid-range shooting [advanced Torah academies] for women in Israel and around the world.”

Noam has been with the Talmud Department at Tel Aviv University since 1999 and has headed the School of Jewish Studies and Archeology since 2017. Noam has won numerous awards over the years, has been a visiting professor in Yale and a member of the editorial board of various publications, and is a member of the scientific boards of several publishers.