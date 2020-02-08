Six years ago, the Corpus Christi community determined that the church, school, high school, and rectory were at high risk in the event of a major earthquake.

Now the community is thrilled that most of the $ 24.5 million bill has been raised for a new school and community center and construction has begun.

“I feel very blessed and encouraged to see how we joined together as a parish and how with God’s help we have come this far in such a short time in realizing this dream project,” said Father Bruce-John Hamilton at a groundbreaking ceremony on February 2 ,

“It will serve our entire parish and beyond for generations.”

The Archdiocese of Vancouver carried out a comprehensive evaluation of all parish churches, schools, rectories and other buildings in 2013 to find out how safe they would be for residents in the event of a major earthquake. A report was published outlining which structures were low risk and which required little or no work, and which required major upgrades.

Headmistress Rosa Natola said that after completing the exam, Corpus Christi parishioners found that they could either modernize the 63-year-old school and the aging community center, or build a new one for “slightly” higher costs. The community decided to rebuild.

“This is a booming community,” said Natola The B.C. Catholic. The parking lot is too small, the teachers meet in a kitchen because the staff room has been converted into a classroom and more families want to enroll their children in school than there is room for the school, she said.

The new school gives Natola new hope. She is looking forward to a whole wing for special education (instead of just an office), a new high school with more space for equipment, a large library with new technical tools and even a daycare center.

“Many of our families want to bring their little ones here. They keep asking questions so we can get it for them. “

The Corpus Christi Parish is the first new school to be commissioned following the direction of Archbishop J. Michael Miller to replace high-risk structures, said Sean Rodriguez, director of construction and renovation of the archdiocese’s property.

He added that other schools have also recently carried out seismic retrofits: the St. Thomas Aquinas regional secondary school and the Notre Dame regional secondary school set up new pre-directive schools and the Immaculate Conception School in Vancouver has been renovated but not completely replaced.

Father Hamilton said the community had raised $ 17.3 million (about 70 percent) of its goal so far, largely thanks to some foresighted members of the community.

In 2017, the community sold part of its land for $ 13 million to raise funds for the construction of the new school. “It was 15 years ahead of schedule,” said Father Hamilton.

This land on the corner of Waverley and Clarendon streets could be the home of a senior residence.

The construction of the new two-flow school and community center is expected to take approximately 1 1/2 years without interrupting regular community activities, said Natola.

“The children can go to school and watch their school being built. How many people have this opportunity? They are one of them. Her parents built this school. “

315 students are currently attending the Corpus Christi School. The new structure offers space for 450 students and 25 additional day care centers.

When the new buildings are finished, the old ones will be demolished and converted into the coveted parking lots, said Natola.

Corpus Christi elementary school students sing during the groundbreaking ceremony. Archbishop Miller blesses the site. Archbishop Miller, Father Hamilton and Rector Rosa Natola.