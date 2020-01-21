First man in Australia checked for coronavirus, authorities confirm

advertisement

Australian health authorities have confirmed that a man is being tested for coronavirus in Brisbane.

The coronavirus, originally reported in Wuhan City in the Chinese province of Hubei, was already spread to countries such as Thailand, Japan and South Korea. Chinese authorities had confirmed four deaths from the virus there.

The man is supposed to have family in the Wuhan area and he recently traveled there and back to the capital of Queensland.

“We currently have a gentleman we are following who has traveled from the Wuhan area and developed an airway disorder, but he is recovering at home,” said Dr. Jeanette Young, Chief Health Officer of the state. .

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Travelers wear face masks when they walk outside of Beijing Railway Station. China has reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the new corona virus.

“So we’ve done some tests on him and we’re waiting for the results.”

Young said they had only done general tests for coronavirus, because they had yet to receive the updated “primers” with the details of the specific virus from the World Health Organization.

She said, however, that they expected to receive them soon and that they would then be distributed to all general practitioners and emergency services throughout the state.

“At this stage, anyone returning from Wuhan, if they develop respiratory diseases or something, we ask general practitioners to collect specimens and send them to Brisbane, Young said.

“There are many Chinese people traveling between Australia and China, especially when we enter the Chinese New Year period.

“So the advice is that everyone who travels to Wuhan and comes back and doesn’t feel well, that they go to their doctor or emergency department and isolate themselves.”

She said that they are not currently screening for the disease at Brisbane International Airport because there were no flights directly from the area around Wuhan to Brisbane.

“There are three flights a week that fly to Sydney (direct from Wuhan) and (health authorities) look at processes to meet those planes,” she said.

Young, along with other state and territory drugs, met with chief medical officer Brendan Murphy on Monday evening to discuss the response to the disease.

At a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Professor Murphy mentioned the man who was being followed in Brisbane, but emphasized that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Australia.

“It has not yet been confirmed that international travelers have this corona virus in Australia and we have already established existing biosecurity measures at the border,” he said.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

A notice for passengers from Wuhan, China, is displayed near a quarantine station at Narita airport in Japan.

Four people died in China after contracting the virus, which appears to have been spread by animals on livestock markets before it jumped on people.

There have been 222 confirmed cases of the virus so far, mainly in China, but also in Japan and Thailand, since it was first discovered in December.

The new disease is not an influenza, but is the same type of virus as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during an outbreak of 2002-2003, which also began in China.

However, international health authorities are calling for calm and, with the right precautions, saying that the current outbreak will not be so deadly.

The timing of the outbreak can hardly be worse in China. The country’s Ministry of Transport expects amazing 3 billion journeys to be made in the 40 days that surround Lunar New Year’s Day, which falls on Saturday.

The Spring Festival, the start of a Lunar New Year – the year of the rat, according to the Chinese zodiac – is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.

Migrant workers from all regions, from those who work in factories to upwardly mobile professionals in large cities, return to their hometown. It is often the only time that families can come together every year.

– Brisbane Times with Washington Post

