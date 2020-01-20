advertisement

Created by Steven Spielberg, the series “Amazing stories” premiered on NBC in September 1985 and included horror, science fiction and fantasy stories filmed by legends such as Bob Clark, Joe Dante, Martin Scorsese, Tom Holland, Tobe Hooper and Spielberg. A restart of the series is pending Apple TV +and today we have a date and a first photo (above).

The restart produced by Spielberg comes on 6th March, The photo above is from the episode titled “The Rift” directed by Mark Mylod.

The cast for the new series includes Kerry Lynn Bishe. Dylan o’brien -> actor. Victoria Pedretti. Josh Holloway. Sasha Alexanderand the late Robert Forster,

Creator of “Once Upon a Time” Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will act as executive producer and showrunner for Apple’s new “Amazing Stories”.

The series from Universal TV and Amblin Television put us in wonder worlds through the lens of today’s most inventive filmmakers, directors and writers.

“Amazing Stories” is produced by Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

