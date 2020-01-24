First look at Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest roller coaster, Pantheon

advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The newest roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is getting ready for the launch!

Pantheon, the world’s fastest roller coaster with multiple launches, will open this spring in the Festa Italia section of the park, according to a release from Busch Gardens. It features four launches, two inversions and a fall of 95 degrees and reaches speeds of up to 73 km / h.

Busch Gardens published trip statistics for Pantheon in July 2019:

The ride is a roller coaster with multiple launches

Start 1 speed: 36 mph

2 speed launch: 50 mph

Start 2 speed (reverse): 61 mph

3 speed launch: 67 mph

The web length is 3,328 feet

Maximum speed: 72.5 mph

Driving time: two minutes

