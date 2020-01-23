First Gulf country issues coronavirus warning for citizens in China - News

advertisement

Kuwait called on its nationals in China on Thursday to be careful as Coronavirus is spreading in a number of Chinese cities and districts.

Kuwaiti citizens living in Guangzhou and nearby cities must take all necessary precautions, the Kuwait Consul General in Guangzhou said today in a statement.

The precautions included wearing a medical mask, not visiting crowded places, as well as following instructions from the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, it confirmed.

The Consulate General of Kuwait in Guangzhou offered a hotline for urgent calls and questions for citizens of Kuwait (02038078070).

The National Health Commission of China announced earlier today an increase in the number of cases of pneumonia due to Coronavirus to 571 people in different parts of China until Wednesday.

The Commission has announced that 393 other cases are suspected of being infected with the virus, while pneumonia has caused the death of 17 people in Central China’s Hubei province since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan city in early January.

Ages of the deceased vary between 48 and 89 years old, it added.

