First Dune Remake Footage deserves high praise and is compared to Lord of the Rings

advertisement

The first dune The footage was screened. The preview footage was shown to a small group of industry experts and has already been described as “epic”. The main photography was completed not too long ago, and Denis Villeneuve is currently in the post-production phase to prepare the long-awaited film for release later this year. The footage shown was mixed with cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be released. So don’t expect to see it soon.

Science fiction novelist Brian Clement was one of the happy viewers of the first dune Footage and he shared his thoughts online for fans. First, the footage had no completed special effects, although Clement describes the cinematography as “beautiful” while saying, “I’m not exaggerating when I say that a lot of people will get goose bumps / tears when they see this film.” I could!). Heck, if you see the footage that I saw, you will. “The author had to choose his words carefully to avoid problems with Warner Bros.

advertisement

dune has been made or attempted to be made more than once over the years. Denis Villeneuve has prepared his work for him because the fans are curious whether he will be able to adapt Frank Herbert’s iconic source material for the screen or not. According to Brian Clement, Villeneuve did it. He had this to say and added some pretty crazy comparisons.

“As a follow-up to my opinion new dune I think this will blow people away like LOTR did 20 years ago, like Star Wars did 40 years ago. It’s not Jodorowsky or Lynch, but maybe Villeneuve filmed the incredible. ‘

During the new dune Probably not like Star Wars or Lord of the Rings. Brian Clement is certain that the film will shape the world of cinema sustainably, as the films mentioned above did. Clement described the footage as a mixture of “dark realism and dreamy images” that sounds like Blade Runner 2049. The promotional material also included some of Timothee Chalamet’s settings as Paul Atreides, including some in his still image.

RELATED: Dune Remake Wraps Production

A small section of Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen was also shown in the dune Footage, along with a tiny piece of Jason Momoa. Brian Clement went on to say that the actor’s choice for Kynes will be a surprise to the audience, while Dave Bautista appears to look “creepy” in the footage. Clement doesn’t know when the fans will see the said material or the first trailer. However, if you know that the promotional material is available, a trailer may be on the go. We just have to wait and see what Denis Villeneuve did with Frank Herbert’s book. You can find more footage descriptions below thanks to Brian Clement’s Twitter account.

I am now in my office with one of my sci-fi fan friends and we are talking about like mine dune Tweet exploded and how it kills us that we can’t share the details we saw in the preview! 😬😅

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 17, 2020

I really didn’t realize how secret the whole thing was dune The production lasted until the tweet that part of the footage was completely blown up. Now I’ve been introduced to a super passionate dune Fanbase bonkers for every info! (I’m just a guy in Canada who works in the industry!)

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 17, 2020

As a follow-up to my opinion new dune I think this will blow people away like LOTR did 20 years ago, like Star Wars did 40 years ago. It is not Jodorowsky or Lynch, but maybe Villeneuve filmed the unfilmbly

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 17, 2020

Apparently I am now privy to a series of secret information from the new dune? I had no idea it was this secret. Under no circumstances can you close it for a long time.

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 17, 2020

I’m not exaggerating when I say that a lot of people have goosebumps / tears when they watch this movie (I could!). Damn if you see the footage I saw, you will see it.

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 17, 2020

Another thing I want to mention: that dune Footage we were shown: There were some footage of a group of people I initially thought were members of the Spacing Guild, but then Rabban was one of them. I think they were Harkonnens because they all had similar costumes and makeup

– Brian FH Clement (@brianfhclement) January 18, 2020

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement