SAN DIEGO – The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in San Diego County on Monday, the disease control and prevention centers said.

The coronavirus patient was one of those who ended up at MCAS Miramar last week after traveling from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The adult patient was one of the few who were brought to UC San Diego Health for examination after health officials found symptoms suggestive of a coronavirus.

San Diego health care officials said the CDC’s first test results on Sunday were negative in four of the patients examined. All four patients were then released from UC San Diego Health and returned to MCAS Miramar quarantine.

On Monday morning, the CDC informed health officials that additional tests confirmed that one of these four patients actually had coronavirus. This person was then brought back to UC San Diego Health and is believed to have been cared for in isolation.

Another patient who was quarantined at MCAS Miramar was brought to UC San Diego Health for examination on Monday. This patient was not one of the patients initially screened for coronavirus in local hospitals.

This coronavirus case is the 13th to be confirmed in the United States. Seven of these cases have now been reported in California.

