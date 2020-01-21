First case of coronavirus reported in the US after six deaths in other countries due to viruses

advertisement

The US has its first case of a new virus that was only found in China last month.

A US citizen who recently returned from a trip to Central China has been diagnosed with the new virus.

Health officials said on Tuesday that the man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area where the outbreak began.

The man is in his thirties and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside of Seattle. He is not considered a threat to medical staff or the public, the CDC said.

News 3 spoke today with Dr. Ryan Light from Greenbrier Family Medicine about Coronovirus and what you need to know.

“The virus is usually spread by animals, not normally by people,” Light said.

But Light says it happens and the virus is naturally similar to SARS.

“We are watching very closely, all ports of entry coming from China are being monitored and the CDC is also watching closely,” he said.

Now, five airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Atlanta are taking additional precautions to screen passengers from China in the hope of stopping the spread of the deadly virus in the US.

“It’s going to cause cold-like symptoms, runny nose, headache, fever, sore throat, and even cough,” Light said.

Six people have died so far, according to officials, more than 300 have been infected.

“We all have to do good hand hygiene in this cold cough and sneeze in your elbow, be safe and everyone should be fine,” Light said

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the sick person had died. A person is only infected with the disease and is still alive.

