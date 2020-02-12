The first case of coronavirus in London has been confirmed.

The BBC reports that the patient, who is believed to be a woman, first developed symptoms after landing at London Heathrow.

She had traveled to Great Britain from China and is now being treated in a special unit in London.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Another patient in England tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been brought to a specialized NHS center near Guy and St. Thomas in London.”

A total of eight cases of coronavirus had previously been confirmed in England.

The first two were in a hotel in York and are being treated in Newcastle.

Another five are linked to “super spreader” Steve Walsh from Hove, who has contracted coronavirus after a business conference in Signapore.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Mr. Walsh infected 11 people in a ski area in France – including the five who returned to the UK.

Two of the treated are general practitioners who have stayed in a chalet with him.

Mr. Walsh has been transferred to the Special Infectious Diseases Department of the NHS Foundation Trust of Guy and St. Thomas in London, but has now received the all-clear and has returned home.

The latest outbreak updates can be found on our Corona Virus Live blog here.

In the meantime, the two-week quarantine of 83 British nationals flown back to the UK from Wuhan will end on Thursday morning after all have reportedly been tested negative for coronavirus.

Dr. Paul Cosford of Public Health England told the BBC that more cases of coronavirus in the UK are “very likely”.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He said there are a number of “worrying countries” and people returning from trips abroad could bring in more cases.

Professor Neil Ferguson of the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, told BBC Radio 4 Today that the world was “in the early stages of a global pandemic” and the real number of cases was in the UK higher than eight.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app.

Download it here for your Apple or Android device.

The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here

And here you can follow us on Facebook