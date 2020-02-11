Sri Lanka’s new president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who traveled to New Delhi after a five-day trip, have signaled hope to start a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka. Contrary to her last term in office, which ended in 2015 when Mahinda Rajapaksa was president and his younger brother Gotabaya, Defense Minister and the relationship were under pressure for several reasons, New Delhi has also announced that it would seek a fresh start on development projects, including one joint Indian-Japanese proposal for the East Container Terminal in Colombo. Mahinda Rajapaksa also discussed extending the $ 400 million credit line and continuing to support India in nationwide housing construction. The flight connection to the north and east of Sri Lanka is already being improved – there is one flight from India to Jaffna and another for Batticaloa. In terms of security, Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed exchanging information, training, and drawing on a special $ 50 million credit facility that India had extended following the Easter Sunday bombings last year. India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are expected to revive their security trilateralism, including joint talks on maritime security and counter-terrorism cooperation. Finally, Rajapaksa reiterated his belief that India is considered a “relative” among Sri Lanka’s friends due to its history and culture.

The bonhomie is palpable, but the break lines were also visible. Prime Minister Modi said India hoped that “the Tamil people’s expectations of equality, justice, peace and respect” would be realized and that the delegation of powers under the 13th amendment would advance. Mr. Rajapaksa made no commitment in this regard and said in an interview with the Hindu that he favors 13A, but not solutions that are “unacceptable to the majority [Sinhalese] community”. India’s arguments for the special status for the north and east also contradict the Modi government’s strong stance on lifting the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Rajapaksa has ruled out advancing the letter of intent signed by his predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe, which enables India to participate in energy and infrastructure projects in Trincomalee. An Indian share in “Mattala Airport” is also not planned. Noteworthy, however, is its appeal to India to help Sri Lanka cope with its debt crisis – nearly $ 60 billion at home and abroad and about $ 5 billion in repayments a year. New Delhi must review its application for a three-year moratorium and pre-evaluate its response, unlike the past, when New Delhi has not accepted an offer to develop the port of Hambantota and has ceded space to China. Ignoring or rejecting the new request could do much more harm to bilateral relations.

