First bank of Nigeria limited has reaffirmed its commitment to drive growth and strengthen the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

In the FirstBank SMEConnect Business Clinic, which took place in Lagos on Thursday, the group leader, Lagos Island 1, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olufunke Smith indicated that the business clinic provides SMEs with an opportunity to understand how to develop their business plans and run their business. It is one of the most important initiatives the bank has taken to drive the development of SMEs. She also pointed out that the bank’s SME proposal rests on seven pillars that connect SMEs with capacity building, market, infrastructure, talent for business development, politics and regulation, finance and resources.

In their view, “building the capacity of SMEs is an ongoing process. SMEs are the growth engine of every society. At FirstBank it is our responsibility to bring them on board through support, knowledge sharing and advice so that they create added value for society. The SMEs that participate in the clinics today have gone through a selection process, and it is the first of 2020 that more clinics will take place during the year.

“SMEs are the foundation of economic growth in every society. If you have functioning SMEs, the country can grow. It is worth noting that SMEs are excellent employers for workers. If you have high-performing SMEs, they offer various services and innovations that traditional companies may not offer. This underscores our commitment to FirstBank to increase the impact on the economy.

“This clinic is part of the return to society and thus ensures that we continue to develop SMEs. FirstBank recognizes that more than traditional banking services have to be offered so that SMEs can be served appropriately. We know that connecting SMEs with the right information and business tools can save time and money and give them a competitive advantage in the sector in which they operate. With this knowledge, we have created value propositions for SMEs that cover financial and non-financial services. “

We offer the best deals to SMEs and they have access to tools to help them grow. “

In his remarks, the managing partner, Traction, Dolapo Adejuyigbe“We have a coaching marketplace where SMEs can access our platform and even the FirstBank platform to book certified coaches who can advise them for either one session or for multiple sessions. We are also considering how our business clinics work again and how we can bring insights and put them into practice. With the FirstBank business diagnostic tool, SMEs can determine the needs, especially the operational, of their business. The business clinic is designed so that we can track the effects and follow the business after three to six months. The focus of this business clinic is to support the development of the strategy for 2020. An important aspect is that they understand the economic trends. We focused on different types of companies and how the economy will affect them. “

In his remarks, one of the speakers at the event, Gospel obelesaid the clinic provided an opportunity to develop a business and market outlook for SMEs, explaining that the goal was to translate business knowledge into actionable insights for SMEs.

Obele praised FirstBank for the SME clinic and noted that the event opened up many opportunities for SMEs to grow their business, including the development of the Nigerian business environment throughout the year and the transition dynamics of consumers.

He said, “Examining the strategy against today’s perspective is more about how SMEs are revising their internal systems to respond to the changing environment that we have. Nigeria is a highly fluid and dynamic economy, which means that our own business environment is changing faster than that of the industrialized countries. “

One of the participants in the clinic, Tayo Oginni, President / CEO of International Energy Market Place Ltd., said attending the seminar provided background knowledge to develop a roadmap for a structured business start-up.

He explained that the business clinic taught SMEs the things to consider when starting a business: “The intermediary has created an atmosphere in which things have to be done. I will strongly recommend that SMEs need this kind of intervention. “

Ogini also praised FirstBank and Traction for the organization of the clinic, pointing out that one of the key areas discussed at the clinic was funding, teaching SMEs that cash flow is key to the business, which is why they monitor their cash flow have to.

