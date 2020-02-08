CHINA – The US embassy in Beijing reports that a 60-year-old American who was diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American death to have occurred in this outbreak.

The embassy said in a brief statement on Saturday that the American had been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus and died in a hospital in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. Out of respect for family privacy, there would be no further comments.

China announced that the death toll on the mainland rose to 722 on Saturday, including the American one. It has been reported that 3,399 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours, resulting in a two-day decline and an increase in the total number of mainland cases to 34,546.

