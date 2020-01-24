advertisement

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause has announced the recipients of its third annual Wishes campaign, in which team members name charities that receive $ 10,000 in donations and 40 hours of volunteer time from the company.

This year’s charitable recipients include ACTION-Housing, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Beyond Hunger, Computer CORE, the Moffitt Cancer Center and the Research Institute Foundation.

“Our team members inspire us every day with the sincere care they take for their communities – many have very personal and longstanding relationships with local organizations that do an incredible job,” said Jennifer Soltis, president and chair of the Baker Tilly Foundation. “We are proud to support these deserving organizations that inspire us all.”

The Wishes campaign is part of the company’s annual Christmas campaign, which features local food and toy rides in more than two dozen offices. The company also provides each team member with a charitable gift card that they can use to donate to charities of their choice.

“‘Now for tomorrow’ is more than our motto – it is a call to each of us to do good and make a difference every day,” said Alan Whitman, CEO of Baker Tilly, in a statement.

