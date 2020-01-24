Firms on the move: Deloitte appoints Fordham FanTAXtic champions

advertisement

The Connecticut Society of CPAs honored four women for Distinguished Service and three for Women to Watch at the very first CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast on January 22nd in Cromwell.

Distinguished Service winners were: Mary Gilhuly, CPA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates, New Britain; Marcia Marien, financial director / controller in the city of Brookfield, Connecticut; Susan Martinelli, Office Manager – New Haven and Assurance Partner at RSM US; and Vanessa Rossitto, partner – industry leader in government services in Blumshapiro, West Hartford.

The women to be observed are: Mary Santella Connolly, Senior Manager for Audit & Assurance at Deloitte & Touche, Stamford; Katherine Donovan, insurance manager at Whittlesey, Hartford; and Ilona Gooley, Senior Manager at Andersen, Hartford.

