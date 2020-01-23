Firmino fires Liverpool to win at Wolves

advertisement

Roberto Firmino’s late strike at Wolves continued the Liverpool fairy tale season and released them 16 points at the top of the Premier League.

The attacker grabbed a 2-1 win with six minutes left to maintain the undefeated Premier League run of the Reds, although they were terrified at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez’s 20th goal of the season had canceled Jordan Henderson’s early opener.

advertisement

4⃣0⃣ @premierleague competitions undefeated 🙌🔴 pic.twitter.com/CZEXxzd147

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

But Liverpool was guilty of Alisson after vital rescues from Jimenez and Adama Traore when they were under heavy second half pressure.

The win allowed the ruthless party of Jurgen Klopp to expand their undefeated league run to 40 and they still have a game under control during next week’s trip to West Ham.

Wolves, who remain seventh, dominated much of the game after the break, but became another victim of the Liverpool Juggernaut. Jordan Henderson (center) scores the first goal from his side (Nick Potts / PA)

The hosts beat the Reds from the FA Cup in Molineux last season and were looking for a repeat result early on.

Pedro Neto’s low free kick caused panic in the visitors’ backline during a good start.

But Liverpool underlined their status as runaway leaders when they went on after eight minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick was deflected from behind and from the resulting angle, his episode found Henderson to nod in his second goal of the season from six meters.

Wolves remained fearless despite falling behind, and could have leveled two minutes later when Matt Doherty Ruben Neves went head over heels.

They refused to let Klopp’s side rest on the ball or dictate the early pace, although they didn’t click in the final third.

Liverpool also struggled to create clear chances, with Mohamed Salah being refused by a combination of Jonny and Romain Saiss when he found a rare opening.

They would have been encouraged to get rid of Wolven’s pressure, but had a setback in the first half when Sadio Mane was forced out after 33 minutes. Takumi Minamino replaced him for a debut in the Premier League.

Jimenez dragged a shot wide eight minutes before the break, but Wolves survived a scare late in the half.

Salah raced on Firmino’s header to shoot the area, but his shot hit Doherty and hit Rui Patricio.

However, the keeper had to be more alert one minute after the break, when Salah robbed Traore to see Patricio throw away his sharp ride.

It turned out to be vital when Wolves, who had threatened to produce a moment of quality, found the equalizer six minutes in the second half.

Jimenez fed Traore and continued his run in the box where he arrived uncontrollably to deliver a header from the intersection of the winger.

Wolves immediately chased a second and Alisson averted the bustling ride from Traore.

The winger Wolves caused countless problems for Liverpool and slid Jimenez inside with 22 minutes to go, with Alisson making an essential block.

Salah fired wide in a short opening for the visitors, but Wolves remained a threat – with Traore the leader.

Yet Firmino almost recovered the lead of the Reds with another eight minutes as he made his way, only to be refused by Patrico’s legs.

It was just a warning, because two minutes later the Brazilian grabbed the winner.

Salah was busy on the edge of the area, but Henderson managed to slip into Firmino and he took a slanting ride over Patricio into the corner.

Substitute Diogo Jota could still have equalized for the hosts, but hooked up close when Liverpool survived.

advertisement