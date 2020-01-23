Firmino and Alisson play 2-1 at Wolves | for Liverpool starring national sport

advertisement

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) – The Brazilians who play at the other end of the field have Liverpool a 16 point lead in the Premier League and are approaching their first English championship title in 30 years.

Roberto Firmino scored the winner against Wolverhampton in the 84th minute, but the league leader was just as committed to goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he had passed a rigorous test on Thursday in Molineux.

advertisement

After a first division goal in 50 days when Raul Jimenez equalized in the 51st game for the Wolves, Alisson scored two crucial reflexes to keep the 1-1 draw before his international teammate left Liverpool with a fierce shot from the left a hit 14th win in a row.

Liverpool have won 22 of their 23 games this season – the only points lost in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October – and have been unbeaten in 40 league games since last season.

Jürgen Klopp’s team can extend their lead to 19 points by winning the game in hand at West Ham the following week. In this game you probably have to do without striker Sadio Mane.

In the 33rd minute, Mane left the field after suffering a thigh injury and was replaced by Takumi Minamino on his league debut. He became the ninth Japanese player to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool were 1-0 at the time, captain Jordan Henderson headed in the eighth minute in the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold to give the right-winger his 10th template for the league season.

It was Henderson who played in Firmino to score his eighth ligator – all of whom got away from home.

“It was an intense game but we continued to fight,” said Henderson, who will be the first Liverpool captain to win the championship since 1990.

“You may be bored when I say it, but it’s only about the next game. I want to keep going. Every game is the biggest of the season. “

Alisson has given Liverpool extra security after arriving from Roma in the 2018 off-season, and his two saves were crucial. The first came with his feet to fend off a low shot from Adama Traore, who had previously crossed for Jimenez to score.

Then Jimenez was played through flawlessly, but his shot from an acute angle was blocked by the spreading Alisson.

“We weren’t panicked,” said Klopp, “but we weren’t quite in the mood we should be when we went 1-0 up.”

Liverpool is the third longest unbeaten streak since the start of a Premier League season after Arsenal (38 games in 2003/04) and Manchester United (24 in 2010/11).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement