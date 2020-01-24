Fires forbidden in Auckland, North Waikato declared as banned burning season

advertisement

MARTIN DE RUYTER

Auckland and northern Waikato will be in a prohibited burning season from Tuesday (file photo).

Fire is banned from next week in Auckland and North Waikato, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The change will come into effect on Tuesday at 8.00 am and all current fire permits for the area will be suspended.

Since November there has been a limited burning season throughout Auckland due to dry conditions.

“We have recently had a few close phone calls in which our crews have done a brilliant job of controlling potentially dangerous fires,” said chief national fire officer Thomas Harre.

“You only need a spark to start a fire.”

With high temperatures predicted for Auckland Anniversary weekend, Harre said that people should carefully check which activities were prohibited.

Burning fireplaces was strictly prohibited, the FENZ website said.

Fires have been prohibited on the islands of the Gulf of Hauraki since the end of November.

Go to checkitsalright.nz for more information.

