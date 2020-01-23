Firefly rumors abound again: FOX gives its conditions

advertisement

It sounds like the only condition Fox is looking to revive Firefly is that there is no other space-ready adventure on the screen at this point, since it doesn’t sound like Fox is too keen on it People choose between them. That sounds like a strange state of affairs, but maybe there is something between the lines that is still to be read, since Michael Briers of We Got This Covered and many others, a little too excited about the possibility of really slowing down and coming the main point without much embellishment, why the show should come back and how much it tends to miss it. After missing the Firefly phenomenon but also watching the Serenity movie, it’s easy to agree that it’s a compelling story that works better as a series, but has already been heard by Fox boss Michael Thorn :

“The macroeconomic answer is: every time we look at one of our classics, we can reinvent it for today so that it is now as resonant as the original and open to fans.” I personally loved Firefly and watched every episode. I didn’t work on it, but I loved the show. It had appeared earlier, but we had “The Orville” on the show and it didn’t make sense that we, as a very targeted network, had two space franchises on our show. “

Given that it’s been since 2003 and the rumors of a new Firefly show are circulating every now and then, it’s easy to believe that this may not be happening as quickly as people like it or that people may not appreciate it as much as you hope it will. After all, bringing the cast back together and then getting someone to film the show on board could prove problematic, another problem waiting for it to happen. Fan support is not a problem as people climbed after this show to come back at some point and haven’t stopped in almost two decades. Unfortunately, the cast question could also suggest that some of the actors may not want to return or have serious schedule conflicts that could keep the project on the ground for a while. You have to realize that some of them are getting older and may no longer want to take on the roles. Fans are unlikely to accept this answer, but it’s one that at least needs to be considered.

For this short-lived show, Firefly has won over a huge fan base that has been around for quite some time, which is confusing but also inspiring as it means that the show hit a nerve and resonated with people One Way That was fully appreciated. Given the number of space programs that have been televised in the past few decades, it is hard to imagine how many people have really won people’s trust in this way, since many of them have come and gone without fanfare. The story is one that is able to attract a lot of people based on the ideas that have come to the fore and the general feeling of the characters and their relationship to each other, but unless you are really on the show, then it could be. It just seems to be another program that people like to fall into to pass the time and have something to do with their lives. Among the many shows that can be seen on many different networks, people are still ready to go to Firefly, and it sounds like Fox is ready to listen and consider that it might be time Bring back the show in some way, shape or form. How they will do this if they decide to give it a try is hard to say as there are again a lot of working parts that need to be figured out for it to work, but there is also the thought that people will Do watch the show as long as the main part of the story is being followed and maybe at least some of the main actors are brought back.

One thing that the show would likely kill before it started would be if they couldn’t find the actors they needed or if they decide to change things just so that it doesn’t make as much sense as before , Julia Alexander von Polygon has more to say about this. Hopefully that’s not the case and we’ll see the cast come back, but at the moment the idea is still in the air and not sure at all.

