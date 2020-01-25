Firefighters fight two home fires in Christchurch

advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was called to two house fires in Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters fought two house fires at night in Christchurch, one of which is treated as a suspect.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received several calls about a house fire on Fenchurch St, Northcote on Sunday at 5.55 am, said FENZ manager Daniel Reilly.

Harewood and Redwood crews responded and arrived to find the one-story house “well involved”. A third crew also responded.

From 8.20 a.m., Reilly said the fire was “shut in,” but two crew members remained on the scene. The house was empty at the time of the fire, he said.

“We treat this incident as a suspicious fire, so our specialized fire department investigators and police will investigate this later today.”

Damage to the property “will be extensive”.

Around 3.40 pm FENZ was also called in a house fire on Owles Tce, New Brighton.

When the crews arrived, there were flames “visible through the roof of the building,” Reilly said.

“No injuries were reported and the residents of the building were able to evacuate safely.”

The fire was not treated as suspicious, Reilly said, but a fire investigator was on site on Sunday morning to find out the cause.

