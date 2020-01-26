Firefighters extinguish scrubbing fire next to Palmerston North Airport

advertisement

Aircraft continue to land and depart from Palmerston North Airport, while firefighters tend to scrub the edges.

Firefighters have put out a scrubbing fire that broke out behind Palmerston North Airport.

Emergency services were called to Railway Rd after a bushfire near a runway sparked in an area at the back of the airport on Sunday at 2.11 pm.

Fire and emergency spokesman David Meikel said the fire burned through a 50-by-20-meter thicket of bushes and firefighters extinguished the fire at 3:30 PM.

A few firefighters stayed behind to wet the field and look at hotspots.

Roadblocks were set up and traffic was diverted while the crews were fighting the fire.

Firefighters fight a scrubbing fire next to the Palmerston North runway while airplanes continue to arrive and depart.

