OCEANSIDE, California – Firefighters extinguished a log fire that damaged an oceanside home in the Mira Costa neighborhood, authorities said on Tuesday.

The uninjured flame was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday in a two-story home at 2100 block on Tiffany Drive, west of Rancho Del Oro Drive, said Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein.

The crews came and found flames from the chimney, said Stein.

Some firefighters have been working to extinguish the flames while others have been sent in to check if the flames have entered the house and to ensure that all residents have been evacuated, he said.

Oceanside Fire crews with the help of the Vista Fire Brigade had put the flames down within 35 minutes, Stein said.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire reached into the house or whether the residents were expelled.

The cause of the fire was investigated.

