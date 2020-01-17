Firefighters call customers after the clerk falls ill

advertisement

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A recent medical call for some firefighters in East Kent shows how seriously they promise their customer service.

It was after midnight on January 7. Duncan Elliott, a clerk at the J&H Family Store near Alto, wasn’t feeling well. First he called his boss for help. Then he called 9-1-1 for some medical help.

advertisement

“We will get such a phone call. It happens quite regularly,” Andy Vanderziel, deputy chief of the Alto-Bowne fire department, told News 8 on Thursday.

He, along with Capt. Chris Wieland, fireman EMT Jake Lotterman and fireman Jim Hamann, answered the page. Within minutes, they were in the store to help the clerk.

“We have taken care of our patient. The ambulance crew arrived. We have them on the stretcher. He went to the hospital, “said Vanderziel.

“Jim and I brought the man to the ambulance. I came back and Chris was checking people, “Lotterman said.

The employee called to take over the store and had not arrived yet.

“Customers came in, wanted to buy gas, buy dolls, whatever, and there is no one else to help them,” Vanderziel said.

“They weren’t intrusive and upset. We didn’t do anything. They literally just wanted some snacks and set off. So I felt bad and thought we could help them,” Wieland said.

So with the same perseverance he uses to attack a house fire or to cut someone out of a destroyed car, Wieland went to work behind the counter.

“Opening the drawer was a bit tricky,” he said. “I kept hitting, pressing a button and it kept saying something” wrong “. And I hit Cancel and I finally found the Cashier button.”

He was able to get everyone through the line and out the door before the replacement clerk arrived.

Elliott, the servant who fell ill and has since recovered, said he did not realize that Wieland had taken over for him until his colleagues showed him the security video the next day. He thanked the crew for everything they did.

“They were really cool. They didn’t have to do that, “Elliott said.

There is a saying among firefighters that there is no such thing as a routine call.

“I don’t think there is another department that wouldn’t do what we did,” Vanderziel said. “Firefighters, the fire brigade, we are here to help. It does not really matter which capacity or role. We are here for that.”

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement