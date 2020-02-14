Paul Parker had been fighting fire for days when he became so famous for his keen view of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that strangers across Australia decided he deserved a beer and a bar without end.

Exhausted and emotionally, Parker from the tiny river village of Nelligen on the south coast of New South Wales attained national fame in early January when he roared in a fire truck at a television camera crew, hung out the window and unloaded an explosive tirade at the prime minister.

FINISHED

From the demand for life to the threat to the country’s native wildlife population, Australian bushfires have had an immense impact on the drought-stricken country.

Parker’s angry opinion that Morrison’s volunteer firefighters failed had gone viral on social media, and he hasn’t had to pay for a beer in his local pub, Nelligen’s Steampacket Hotel, for a long time.

“Almost every day someone comes in and deposits his money to tell us to buy some beers for the guy who is in the prime minister,” said Steampacket Hotel licensee Joel Alvey.

CONTINUE READING:

* Australian Parliament in honor of fire victims, volunteers

* Wildfire Battle: Australia changes from defense to attack

* Australians leave their homes as heat, winds escalate the risk of fire

* In Australia, climate refusal is rising in smoke

“We had people from all over Australia who wanted to transfer money so Paul didn’t have to pay for his own beer.

“A Brisbane lady raised A $ 150 (NZ $ 157) through a GoFundMe campaign. An Adelaide guy just called and sent A $ 20 today. I assume about A $ 500 has surfaced and it is coming again and again.”

Alvey – who had also been fighting fire and was in the fire truck when Parker let go – said it should come as no surprise that the outbreak had attracted such attention.

SCOPE OF DELIVERY / AGE

Paul Parker and customs officer Joel Alvey at the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen.

“He just said what the rest of us were thinking,” he said.

It was a hot, dangerous day when Nelligen was attacked by the huge fire on the Clyde River when Parker made the headlines. He and other Nelligen firefighters had struggled to save three houses in the village for hours, and Parker finally sprayed his comrades’ cars and trucks so they could escape.

Back in town, he shouted from his fire truck to a 7-news camera team: “Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to f ….. get Nelligen. We really like to do this shit, f. ..Head.”

He says his anger was piqued “because when Morrison was asked if (NSW Rural Fire Service) volunteers should be paid, Morrison said no because they enjoyed what they did.”

Parker, who insists he is not politically biased, said he was still angry that Morrison was on vacation in Hawaii when fires spread across much of Australia.

KATE GERAGHTY / THE AGE

NSW RFS firefighters are working to prevent a flare from crossing the Kings Highway between Nelligen and Batemans Bay in early January.

“A real man wouldn’t have left his country if it was in turmoil,” he said. “Bob Hawke wouldn’t have gone, and Malcolm Fraser and John Howard wouldn’t have gone either.”

Federal Labor frontbencher Jason Clare got wind of popularity when he bought the Nelligen firefighter a beer and used it this week in parliament to state that Morrison hadn’t passed the “ultimate pub test”.

“In politics, we talk a lot about the pub test,” said Clare.

“If you are fair, you usually happen.

“If you are full of it, you will fail.”

SCOPE OF DELIVERY / AGE

The Steampacket Hotel estimates that it lost $ 250,000 in trade during the normally busy summer months as fires and floods brought tourists to a standstill.

However, Parker doesn’t just take the generosity of strangers for himself. When he comes to the Steampacket – a regular event – his bar tab becomes a reputation for all of his friends.

“You have to share things with each other,” he says.

Every dollar at the bar is crucial to the continued existence of the pub.

Summer traffic, which the Steampacket Hotel relies heavily on, collapsed when the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay was shut down by fire for five weeks, eliminating the temporary trade.

The Nelligen Caravan Park across the street, full of tourists in summer, many of them thirsty, emptied. The park was evacuated four times when out of control fires spread to Nelligen with 300 residents.

It was evacuated again a few days ago. This time it was flooded when pouring rain coincided with a tide of the king and the Clyde River broke its banks.

“Yes, we have a hard time,” says Alvey. “I assume we lost about a quarter of a million dollars this season. But we are determined to continue.”

Parker explains that he is amazed that the pub’s doors remain open.

“You can’t get government support because the building wasn’t really affected by the fire. You lost all of your trade, but you weren’t affected? It’s ridiculous,” Parker said.

“The Prime Minister should come and speak to us. But of course we haven’t heard from him.”