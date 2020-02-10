Near the hometown of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, workers in a small Iranian factory diligently add all 50 stars and 13 red and white bars to the alleged US flags and carefully emboss the Israeli with the blue Star of David.

It is also when all of her work is destined to blaze up in flames.

The company Diba Parcham Khomein serves as the main producer for the American and Israeli flags, which are constantly burned at rallies in the Islamic Republic that are close to the government. Such flag burns are a sign of support for the competitive clerical rulers of Iran and a relapse to the iconic images of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that branded Iran’s greatest enemy in the United States and “Great Satan”.

Another set of flags is being prepared for Tuesday’s 41st anniversary of the Iranian revolution. The celebrations will become particularly symbolic in the midst of renewed tensions with Washington after a US drone attack in Baghdad last month killed Iran’s Colonel General Qassem Soleimani.

However, like many middle-class Iranians, the factory owner hopes for better relations between Tehran and the United States.

“I hope there will be a day when the flags we produce will be presented as a gift,” manufacturer Abolfazl Khanjani told The Associated Press.

However, that day has not yet arrived in Khomein, a city known as the birthplace of the founder of the Islamic Republic.

The factory itself is located in the nearby suburb of Heshmatieh, where employees first dye the blue canton with the 50 white stars of the American flag on linen before they dye the seven red stripes.

The flags then hang to dry in the factory. Since Iran does not recognize Israel as a country, the factory adds “Death to Israel”, which is on Farsi on these flags, the workers said. Iran itself continues to support anti-Israeli militant groups such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Diba Parcham Khomein produces 1.5 million flags annually, many of which bear Islamic idioms for religious and official occasions across the country. The factory also produces Iranian flags and a small number of Iraqi national flags for export.

During a recent visit to the AP, the American and Israeli flags, each measuring 1.5 by 1 meter, stood out. The factory produces up to 6,000 American, British and Israeli flags in one year, all of which are to be passed on to retailers. Iran’s political hardliners then buy them for about two dollars a piece to stomp on, tear them apart, and ultimately set them on fire.

“The production of US flags has tripled in recent years,” Khanjani said. “What ultimately happens to my products is up to the end user.”

The 36-year-old Khanjani describes himself as a supporter of Iranian reform groups who want to slowly change and open the Islamic Republic. However, he admitted that the hardliners’ rage against the U.S. has been particularly great since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in May 2018.

In the meantime, regional tensions in the Middle East have increased, leading to the January 3 drone attack in Iraq that killed Soleimani when he left Baghdad International Airport.

Smiling pictures of Soleimani and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ai Khamenei appeared on small Iranian flags in the factory and hung behind women working on American flag sewing machines.

Khanjani said burning the American flag provides a direct way for Iranians to express their anger at US policies, including the economic sanctions that are now suffocating the country.

“Does the production of US flags to burn anyone endanger? Does it hurt anyone? My answer is no. It’s an insult at worst, ”he said. “But what about the production of weapons, bombs and drones for terror that were used against our people and the general of our country? Didn’t it harm my country?”

This attitude was shared by Khanjani’s sister Azam, who also works in the factory.

“The martyrdom of our general was a great ordeal for us and this year when I sewed every flag I was excited that it would be burned,” she said. “My feeling is only hate when I sew it. It doesn’t make me feel good. ”

Another worker, Parisa Mahmoudi, said she focused her anger on Trump while working.

“I have no problem with the American people, but I don’t like their president,” she said. “We have no problem with anyone, but we don’t know why he is hostile to us.”

The factory has 40 workers, including 25 women from the surrounding villages, who earn up to $ 400 a month. Khanjani declined to provide income information for the factory, but said it makes single-digit profits annually.

Even though Khanjani expressed his anger over US politics, his factory’s decision to supply the burning flags was a business move that met consumer demand. He showed AP journalists a picture painted by his 8-year-old son Aria, showing the flags of Iran and the United States next to the president of each country.

The title of the painting is: “The President of the United States shook hands with the Iranian President and they became friends.”