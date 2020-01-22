Fire plane crashes in Australia and kills 3 Americans

advertisement

SYDNEY – Three Americans died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules water tanker crashed fighting forest fires in the Snowy Monaro region of southern New South Wales, Australia.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia tries to cope with an unprecedented fire season that has left much of the destruction behind.

Coulson Aviation, Oregon, said in a statement that one of its C-130 Lockheed air tankers had been lost after leaving Richmond, New South Wales with a firebomb delay. The accident was said to be “extensive” but had few other details.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed and a large fireball was associated with the crash,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for Rural Fire Services.

He said all three on board were based in the United States.

“Unfortunately, we were only able to locate the wreck and crash site and couldn’t find any survivors,” he said.

Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff on site, and five fires were described at an “emergency alert level”.

Also on Thursday, Canberra Airport was closed due to forest fires and residents south of the Australian capital were asked to seek protection.

The flame started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport, which started on Thursday morning, is at the “watch and act” level.

“Arrivals and departures are affected by aviation fire fighting,” the airport agency said in a tweet.

Another tweet from the traffic police says: “The fire goes quickly and there are several road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. Local roadblocks exist. “

Residents of some of Canberra’s suburbs were advised to seek shelter and leave others immediately.

“Defense forces are helping to some extent and are examining whether this needs to be strengthened,” Defense Secretary Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as people who need to be moved out of areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as people who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.

