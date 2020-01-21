Fire destroys North County followers

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A trailer used for storage on a dirt road in Bonsall was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 4:40 a.m. in the 6900 block on West Lilac Road near Rawhide Ranch Road west of Interstate 15 in Bonsall, according to John Choi, spokesman for the North County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters who responded to the scene found that an approximately ten-meter trailer was on fire, Choi said.

Crews from the Oceanside and Vista fire departments, as well as the Cal Fire firefighters in San Diego helped extinguish the fire, which was contained within 45 minutes, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The trailer was a total loss, but a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available, Choi said.

The cause of the fire has been investigated.

