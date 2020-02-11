The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported that a caravan was burned in a fire that threatened a residential complex in Ukiah early Tuesday.

Acting Battalion Leader Justin Buckingham said the firefighters had been sent to the 200 block on Freitas Avenue shortly after 4:00 a.m. on February 11 to report a caravan that had caught fire and could contain children.

“When we got there, the Ukiah Police Department was there and officers went door to door and evacuated both the caravan and the nearby apartment complex,” Buckingham said that the children were actually in an apartment where the caravan was was parked below. “I was very relieved when we showed that everyone was safe outside. The UPD did a great job. “

Buckingham said the firefighters also did a great job of preventing the fire from spreading to the homes since the caravan flames threatened to spread to the balcony of the apartment near which they were parked.

“The fire appears to have been accidental,” Buckingham said, adding that the trailer owner, who lives in the apartment in which he was parked, was using a “fuel-powered Coleman lantern” while working inside the trailer when the lantern caught fire.

The owner of the trailer suffered burns to the face and hands, and the UPD helped him evacuate the trailer safely. The trailer was badly damaged, but the fire did not spread to the complex, which has five apartments and many people “fortunately who have not lost their homes,” said Buckingham.

In addition to UVFA and UPD employees, a MedStar ambulance also responded to the scene.