No victims have been reported so far.



A major fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in a commercial building in Mumbai, the BMC Disaster Control said.

An official said the fire was noticed at around 1 p.m. (Indian time) in the server room of the Rolta company building on the top floor of a three-story office building at MIDC in Andheri East.

#UPDATE: The fire that broke out at Rolta in Andheri East has now been brought under control. #Mumbai https://t.co/bFKnUJfR8V

– ANI (@ANI), February 13, 2020

14 fire tenders and jumbo tankers, special equipment vans and other facilities were used to extinguish the fire.

Heavy smoke surrounded the entire place and an attempt was made to determine whether people were caught in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no victims have been reported so far.