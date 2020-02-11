The smoke and fire discovered in the eastern hills of Ukiah on Monday and Tuesday afternoons are part of a fire controlled by the Cal Fire Mendocino Unit in Ukiah.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office warned the public Tuesday that anyone seeing smoke on the east side of the Ukiah Valley should keep in mind that Cal Fire will carry out controlled burns in the area next month.

Tricia Austin, Cal Fire’s public information officer, said she cleared about 150 acres of brush, grass, and limb vegetation on Monday as part of a controlled burn. Cal Fire planned to burn around 200 acres of vegetation in the eastern hills of the Ukiah Valley on Tuesday. Your goal is to start every day at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. every day.

The combustion was part of the Cal Fire Priority Ukiah Reduction Project, which will continue in February due to weather, wind and air quality. The project is a preventive measure for the residents of the Ukiah area and includes areas south of Lake Mendocino, the communities of El Dorado, Vichy Springs, Talmage, the western Ukiah Hills, the Turtle Creek drainage and the base of Cow Mountain. The project will help create defensible areas around Ukiah that will help in the later months of the year when wildfire is more likely. The goal is to create a defensible space around a community that Cal Fire can use as a barrier between forest fires and a community to prevent a fire from spreading quickly across the region.

“It enables a space where we can take a stand or at least slow down the fire by removing the vegetation in advance,” said Austin.

Cal Fire was responsible for the controlled combustion and had two chief officers, two engines, a helicopter, a bulldozer and several planes involved in the combustion.