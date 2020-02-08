Police officers will soon be covered by the Supreme Court’s Lalitha Kumaris Supreme Court Registration Act Act, pursuant to Section 154 Cr. PC, the government has informed the Supreme Court of Karnataka.

Submissions were made to a bank department made up of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Judge Hemant Chandangoudar during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan and a PIL petition initiated by the court to monitor Juvenile’s implementation of the law Justice (caring for and protecting children), 2015.

During previous hearings, the bank had criticized the actions of the Kolar, Vijayapura, Ballari, Gadag, and Kalaburagi SPs for reporting that no child pornography victim was accommodated in their district’s daycare centers without a proper registration-based investigation according to FIRs the law laid down by the Apex Court on how the police should act in cases of recognizable crime.

A 2018 Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Development report analyzing the date of mapping and reviewing childcare facilities under the 2015 JJ Act found that 113 child pornography victims were housed in childcare facilities. The court had a report on such cases carried out investigation requested. The FIRs were registered only after the court indicted the SPs and the chief of state for failing to register FIRs based on the Ministry’s report, and the court had stated that officials, including IPS officials, had received training in Need with respect to the law.

In the meantime, the bank instructed the Criminal Investigation Service (CID) to report the progress made in the FIRs registered until March 7, and instructed the state to provide the police with details of training in the registration of FIRs.

