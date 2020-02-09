The police have filed a lawsuit against the banned JKLF for allegedly attempting to incite violence and disrupt the legal and regulatory situation in Kashmir.

“The police noted the activities of the banned organization JKLF because they tried to instigate violence and disrupt the legal and regulatory situation in the valley,” said a police spokesman.

He said that members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the valley would have issued statements in the coming days calling for violence and spreading the messages and activities of an illegal organization.

“Such activities worsen the legal and regulatory situation and lead to violence. Accordingly, the police have registered a case among the relevant departments at Kothibagh Police Station, ”he added.

The spokesman said that further investigations into the matter are pending.

The JKLF called for a strike on February 9 and 11 to mark the death of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced by parliament, and the founder of the JKLF, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat.

