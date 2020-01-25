Fiona the hippo turns 3, celebrates with fruit cake

advertisement

Fiona the Hippo Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo / Twitter

Animal of the hour! Fiona the Hippo turned 3 on Friday January 24th and had a festive treat to celebrate.

“Are you looking forward to becoming 3 Fiona ?! #TeamFiona, ”the Cincinnati Zoo wrote on Twitter on Friday, along with a video of the birthday child eating her special cake.

WLWT 5 has posted another video of the famous hippo, born six weeks early in January 2017, showing how she eats the tiered dessert from all of her favorite foods. The cake consisted of layers of fruit with strawberries, grapes, kiwi and cantaloupe mixed with bamboo leaves. There was also an edible “3” made from shredded beef that she shared with her mother Bibi.

Are you looking forward to becoming 3 Fiona ?! #TeamFiona 🦛 pic.twitter.com/eZ3D3KJ93i

– Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 24, 2020

“Happy 3rd birthday for the world’s largest hippopotamus!” The zoo posted on Twitter on Friday, showing a video montage of the animal’s first three years. “It’s been 3 magical years since the fabulous Fiona entered our lives and changed us forever! Here’s a look back at how this 29-pound miracle stole our hearts.”

The wonder animal, whose travel and 24-hour care process was recorded in a video series for the zoo after her birth, has inspired a series of books and the taste of ice cream. She grew from £ 29 to £ 500 by September 2017 and remains a fan favorite at the zoo.

Fiona caught even more attention in October 2017 when she photographed a couple’s suggestion at the Cincinnati Zoo.

When Nick Kelble and his girlfriend at the time Hayley Roll When Kelble was near the hippo grove, he knelt on one knee and when he asked the question, Fiona appeared. The adorable hippo pressed against the glass when someone took a photo of the proposal and the result was priceless.

“We are so happy that Fiona can be there on our special day. We look forward to many more years in which we will go to the zoos with you.” Time.

Fiona now lives in the zoo with her 20-year-old mother.

The latest book about the little one, Fiona, is now available for pre-order, as a birthday present for the hippopotamus and for her fans everywhere.

