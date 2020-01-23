Fiona Apple offers an update to their new album

advertisement

Fiona Apple has confirmed that their new album, the highly anticipated follow-up of The Idler Wheel… from 2012, is already finished.

While Apple has been working on numerous collaborations since 2012, it has been holding back new material so far. Nothing happened after a new album was released last year and 2020 is expected to be the year that their fifth studio album is released.

When discussing the new album, Apple said, “When it comes to the end of an album, it’s always a strange feeling. I’m happy with it, but I don’t know – everything that comes with deleting it will make me do it to take breaks. But I’m fine. “

She added, “It’s really up to me. Soon it will be,” she said in a new interview with Vulture. “It’s just that I have to do works of art and other things, and I’ve dragged my feet a little. I dont know. Sometime in a few months, I think. “

Though Apple is happy with her new artistic creation, she isn’t sure if she will go on tour. “It’s so scary for me, all that stuff,” she added in the interview. “I’m getting it out of my head. Over the next two weeks I have to meet with the band to discuss what we’re going to do and what’s going to work. They’re all in different bands, so they have different schedules.”

When asked to detail her concerns about travel, she went on: “Basically, I have this general aversion to social activity. And it’s always a big deal because it takes so long and I don’t make music all the years. It’s only a few years until the end. For the rest of the time I haven’t played the piano for years. I forgot how to play everything. I really forget that I am a musician and then I have to learn again. It feels kind of weird like I’m coming on stage because it’s like I don’t do it! I just have to get involved in this other job again. “

