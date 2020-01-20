advertisement

Finn Wolfhard 2020 will have a pretty big year here and start this weekend with Floria Sigismondi’s The turn, an adaptation of The Turn of the Screw. And later in the year, of course, Wolfhard plays with Jason Reitman Ghostbusters: life after deathThis is a decade-long sequel to the original classic, which seems to focus on the family of the late Egon Spengler.

Wolfhard talked about these two projects and more in a new chat with Kevin Smith on Smith’s SModcast and revealed an interesting little treat about The Turning to begin with.

You wouldn’t know it when you look at the trailer, but The Turning isn’t really set in the present. It is also not the kind of contemporary piece that takes place in the distant past.

advertisement

Wolfhard explained to Smith:It takes place in the 90s. Well, they never say it’s the 90s. It has a great soundtrack. They have some great 90s music in there, ‘

Amblin’s Steven Spielberg production “The Turning”, in which Mackenzie Davis and Brooklynn Prince also appear, will be released on January 24, 2020,

As for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it’s on the way there July 10, 2020and Wolfhard explained to Smith that the trailer barely scratches the surface of what we have in stock.

“You haven’t seen the big stuff yet,” said Wolfhard, describing the first trailer as “very level”. He also teased Reitman’s practical approach.

“There are many practical effects“, Wolfhard raved about Afterlife.”And many of the effects you think are CGI are notthat I was so happy about. “

The original cast will return in this summer’s brand new film.

advertisement