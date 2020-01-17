Fines were handed out for compliance with the crimes committed in the deceased's former home at The Villages

advertisement

The fines for keeping the crimes are awarded in the former home of a dead man in The Villages.

The eighth district development agency unanimously voted on Friday to award $ 500 in outstanding fines imposed on Hollow Branch Way 1709 in the village of St. Charles last September. The case opened after Community Standards received a complaint about overgrown grass and weeds.

Donald R. Hensley bought the designer house for $ 270,000 in 2016. The American, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, died on January 16, 2019, at the age of 72.

1709 Hollow Branch Way

Reverse Mortgage Solutions bought the house back at an auction in August.

The district maintained the property at a cost of $ 125, according to the fines were bigger than what the district actually spent.

The property now complies with community standards.

“It’s hardly conforming,” said CDD 8 chairman Duane Johnson. “It is a complaint waiting to be received.”

He said there are signs in the windows, including a prohibition sign.

The transfer of ownership means that a new complaint must be received to initiate a new crime against the new owner of the property.

