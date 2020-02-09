A series dealing with the visual arts to find signs of the universal church in sometimes unexpected places.

CC by Lucien de GuisePablo Picasso ‘Man with a Sheep’, 1943. Bronze.

There are currently a variety of Picasso materials: paintings, sculptures, ceramics and especially drawings. The final exhibition for works on paper has just opened at the Royal Academy in London. Although many art lovers doubt Picasso’s skills as a painter and as a person, everyone would agree that he could draw. In “Picasso and Paper” I searched for spiritual content. Even in the spontaneous medium of sketching, he maintains his reputation as an atheist with an occasional interest in the crucifixion. This was also limited to reinventing the famous flowering Isenheim altarpiece, which was painted for a German monastery in the 16th century. Despite his aversion to Christian themes, Picasso took up the theme of the good shepherd. it probably felt like nymphs and fauns in play. Here is his rather rough interpretation of a topic that is usually the gentlest after the birth of Christ. It is in bronze, though there is a softer preparatory sketch on paper. Part of the Christian message seems to have gotten through, although the sheep is extremely concerned about the goodness of this shepherd.

CC by Lucien de GuisePablo Picasso ‘Man with a Sheep’, 1943. Article.

