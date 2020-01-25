Find out everything about the Oscar winner

advertisement

As one of the most versatile actresses out there, Kathy Bates has a moment.

That’s because she’s nominated for an Oscar for her latest film, Richard Jewell – which means she could win her second Oscar. Thanks to films like Fried Green Tomatoes and TV shows like American Horror Story, the 71-year-old star has built a career that he can be particularly proud of. So there’s a lot to love about this Tennessee-born talent.

Do you think you know everything about Kathy? Here are five interesting facts to remember!

I just earned my fourth Oscar nomination

After winning the best actress for “Misery” in the 1990s, Kathy was awarded for “Primary Colors” from 1998, “About Schmidt” from 2002 and “Richard Jewell” from 2019. Among the people who congratulated her this year was Adam Sandlerwho played her son in The Waterboy – and who was skipped for a nod in Uncut Gems. “I love you,” Kathy tweeted back to Adam. “You were robbed!”

I went on a love boat cruise

An aspiring Kathy guested as a newlywed in a 1978 episode of The Love Boat. “Every time we tried to get married, there was something in the way,” she recalled Entertainment Weekly. “When he tried to carry me into our bedroom, he pulled his back out.”

I am a double cancer survivor

Kathy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012 and beaten both times. “Cancer and its consequences have fundamentally changed my attitude,” she once told Parade. “I’ve become less of a hermit and travel more.”

I sang for Three’s

Kathy lost the role [from Janet Wood at Three’s Company] to Joyce DeWitt, but she didn’t mind. “I spent eight hours making sandwiches and looking through this blonde’s legs when the back of her leaned toward me,” she revealed. “And I thought,” I just don’t know if I want to spend my time doing it. “

I appreciate my loved ones

“My inner strength comes from my friends,” enthused Kathy about the parade. “I have a very close group of friends and family and we all help each other in our dark times.”

