Find out everything about the Golden Globe winner

If there is a celebrity that has a moment right now, it is definitely Laura Dern, The 52-year-old actress, who became famous with films like Blue Velvet from 1986 and Jurassic Park from 1993, as well as television shows like Enlightened (2011-2013) and Big Little Lies (2017-2019), has two rave performances that got her a lot of attention.

She’s on the rise in both marriage history and the history of little women right now – but there’s a lot about this Hollywood Queen that you probably don’t know. Scroll down and learn five facts about Laura that you probably don’t know!

I WAS MISS GOLDEN GLOBE 1982

“Times have changed. I remember how easy it seemed when my grandma drove me to the Hilton in her gray Toyota Corolla. I changed clothes in the bathroom,” she told reporters at the Golden Globes 2020. “It was something very nice to know this (Hollywood) community at such a young age and to have my grandma with me. “

I followed my parents’ advice

Seasoned actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd warned her daughter not to change the roles she assumed to avoid being typed. “I gave up financial opportunities, I was very angry, I was amazed because I didn’t work,” Laura told the New York Times. “But in the long run, I’ve worked with the directors who moved me, and I’ve never played the same role twice in a row.”

I am proud to be part of the GAY TV story

In a groundbreaking 1997 episode of Ellen Ellen DeGeneresThe TV character appears as a lesbian after noticing her crush on Susan, played by Laura. “It was an incredible moment to be a part of, one of the greatest moments of my life,” she said of the turning point in LGBTQ history behind the scenes of the Golden Globes 2020.

DIVORCE DIDN’T RUIN ME

“My amazing children … came out of love, even though they were married,” said Laura at the event after winning a Golden Globe 2020 for her role in Marriage Story – and is also nominated for an Oscar. The mother of son Ellery (18) and daughter Jaya (15) separated from the musician Ben Harper 2013. “We are privileged to redefine the family’s appearance,” she says.

STRANGERS SHOUT AT ME REGULARLY

“It’s amazing how diverse a group is,” said Laura, acting as Big Little Lies-Renata for the character’s screeching “I’m not getting rich!” Is recognized at the award ceremony with stars. “A father of a teenage woman in a Forever 21 yelled at me and she was so embarrassed,” says Laura. “I loved him for it.”

