An Indian citizen who has a permanent home in the United Arab Emirates and has a job or business in the United Arab Emirates and spends most of his time in the country is not affected by a new provision in the Finance Act 2020, the Indian government said on Sunday that it is based in the United Arab Emirates.

The clarification was made to dispel doubts about a new provision in the Finance Act 2020. According to subsection (1A) in section 6, an Indian citizen is considered to be resident in India if he is not taxable anywhere else. If he also resides in India in this subsection, it will be a case of tie. The tie breaker rule is applied in accordance with Article 4 of the Indian UAE DTAA.

For clarity, the Indian government said that an Indian citizen who stays in the UAE for 183 days or more in a calendar year is considered to be resident in the UAE under UAE law and can benefit from bilateral avoidance of double taxation Agreement that frees him from taxation in India.

The first rule is to determine where the person has a permanent home. If he only has a permanent home in the UAE, the tie-breaker test is decided in favor of his residence in the UAE.

According to the government, if he has a permanent home in both the United Arab Emirates and India, we will go for the second test, which is about personal and economic relationships. If a person is employed only in the UAE or has a business establishment only in the UAE or has a source of income only in the UAE, then their economic relationship would only be in the UAE. In such a scenario, he would be based in the United Arab Emirates.

If he has a personal and economic relationship in both India and the United Arab Emirates, the next test is where he has his habitual residence. The habitual residence criterion is determined based on the period of residence in a country. If a person actually only lives in the United Arab Emirates and visits India occasionally, they would be based in the United Arab Emirates, the government said.

The following scenarios illustrate the tie rule:

In the first scenario, an Indian citizen is a permanent resident only in India and is starting to stay in the United Arab Emirates to avoid paying taxes in India. In this case, he would be resident in India and taxable on global income in India.

Second: An Indian citizen has a permanent home in India and personal and economic relationships as well as only in India. To avoid paying taxes in India, he begins to stay in India. He also buys a house in the UAE, but personal and economic relationships remain in India. In this case, he would be resident in India and taxable on global income in India.

third: On the other hand, if an Indian citizen is only permanently resident in the United Arab Emirates, he would be resident in the United Arab Emirates and would not be affected by this new provision.

Fourth: If he has a permanent home in both India and the United Arab Emirates, but has personal and economic interests only in the United Arab Emirates. For example, he only has employment, a branch, or a source of income in the United Arab Emirates. In this case, he is based in the United Arab Emirates and would not be affected by this new provision.

Fifth: Another situation would be his habitual residence in the United Arab Emirates if the Indian citizen had a permanent residence and a personal and economic interest in both India and the United Arab Emirates and if he regularly stays in the United Arab Emirates and Occasionally India visits will be resident in the UAE and will not be affected by this provision.

