Posted on Feb 7, 2020 / 03:55 PM CST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 3:55 p.m. CST

The city of Waco has named the five men who are finalists in the position of the Waco fire department.

This follows Bobby Tatum Jr.’s announcement in October 2019 to retire. He left the position in late 2019.

According to the city, 46 people applied for the main fire department job, and these are the best in the group:

Juan J. Adame – 25-year-old veteran of the fire service. From 2009-2019 he was the Fire Chief in Sugarland

Thomas R. Beasley – 27 years veteran of the fire brigade. He is currently the department head for education in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jonathan McMahan – 15-year-old veteran of the fire department. He served as the College Station Fire Chief for three years.

Richard A. Potter – 29-year-old fire fighter. Potter is currently the deputy fire chief of Pueblo Fire.

Gregory L. Summers – 34-year-old veteran of the fire department. He was the Little Rock fire chief from 2009 to 2008.

City officials will interview the finalists next week. After these interviews, the field is cut again before a final decision is made.