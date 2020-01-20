advertisement

A truly great crowd is waiting for the funeral of Oliver Queen, as can be seen from a first series of photos from the series finale of The CW’s Arrow.

Actually, If you want to avoid being spoiled for some really funny returns and crisis-related “resurrections”, you shouldn’t dive into our photo gallery. You have my blessing. Surprises are great!

Well, for everyone else out there …

Yes, Emily Bett Rickards ‘Felicity can be seen in the series’ final photos, as already detailed and detailed (click here to access it directly). And yes, Barry Allen (The Flashs Grant Gustin) and Sara Lance (Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz) pay their respects again. But you’ll also spy on the expected return of Rory Regan alias Ragman (played by Joe Dinicol), while Thea (Willa Holland) and Roy (Colton Haynes) seem ready to leave their complicated recent story behind. And hey, there’s young William Clayton (Jack Moore)! Thank you for borrowing it, Grandpa Meanie Clayton.

For the special event, Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and Emiko Adachi (Sea Shimooka) are “back” for this special occasion.

What happens in the episode “Fadeout” – broadcast Tuesday, January 28th, written by Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim and Arrow Showrunner Beth Schwartz and directed by James Bamford – “After eight seasons and the start of countless superheroes, the series sums up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) together. “

