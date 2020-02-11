SIMILAR POSTS

The cat is out of the bag, what familiar faces you can expect to see in the last two episodes of Criminal Minds, which will air in a row next Wednesday, February 19. So, if you want to save yourself, turn back now to some swell surprises.

CBS released official press releases on the episodes, the first of which is called “Face Off” and commemorates the first anniversary that Rossi almost died from Everett Lynch aka The Chameleon (played by Castle Alaun Michael Mosley). As David develops some new theories with inspiration from his former partner, the young Jason Gideon (returning guest star Ben Savage), the BAU team embarks on the epic hunt to capture the elusive opponent.

In the final of the series, titled “And in the End”, co-written by show runner Erica Messer and actress Kirsten Vangsness, it says: “After an explosive encounter with the chameleon, Dr. Reid has a brain injury and while experiencing hallucinations, he is visited by ghosts from his past. “

These spirits include, as revealed in the press release, late department head Erin Strauss (played again by Jayne Atkinson), season 4 enemy, George Foyet aka The Reaper (C. Thomas Howell) and, yes, Spencer’s beloved Maeve Donovan (Beth Riesgraf).

Jane Lynch is also a guest on the Ender series as Spencer’s mother Diana, while some nifty season 1 flashbacks bring up a few other old friends, such as Thomas Gibson’s Hotch and Mandy Patinkin’s own Gideon. “What I would like to do is honor the story of the series in a way that is satisfactory to all of us,” Messer said earlier about her final plan and possible encores.

Messer told TVLine at the start of the season that was actually shot last spring that the original actor Shemar Moore was “very busy filming S.W.A.T.” and when Derek Morgan was unable to make a return visit.

At the end of the series finale “the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement” … and maybe a little more.